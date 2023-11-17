Lions Suffer First Home Defeat of the Season

The fourth match-up of the season between the Lions and the Maine Mariners took place Friday evening at Colisée Vidéotron: The Lions entered the game undefeated on home ice and had beaten the Mariners in all three previous outings. Players to watch included Trois-Rivières' Jakov Novak, who has scored three goals in his last three games, and Maine's Reid Stefanson who leads the Mariners with nine points. Also of note is that Maine has scored nine of their 20 goals this season during the third period.

While the Lions' Anthony Beauregard was sitting out a tripping penalty assessed at the 7:48 mark of the first period, teammate Nolan Yaremko notched the first goal of the game shorthanded. Then five minutes later Eric Hjorth doubled the Lions' lead with a power play marker while Maine's Ethan Ritchie was in the box for roughing. Near the end of the period the Lions were given two penalties within 30 seconds: first it was Brycen Martin for cross-checking and then Alex-Olivier Voyer for slashing. Both penalties carried into the second period, meaning the Mariners would have a two-man advantage for the second period's first 42 seconds.

The tide turned in the second period when Maine's Adam Mechura scored at the 2:00 mark followed by Ethan Keppen at 5:08, levelling the score at 2-2. Tempers flared among the teams as the Lions' Yaremko and Novak each received two-minute roughing minors, and Novak also was ejected from the game, which was a big loss for Trois-Rivières. The Mariners' Austin Albrecht and Cameron Askew were also assessed two-minute roughing minors at the same time. Later in the period Maine's Tyler Drevitch was sent off for interference while the Lions' Ty Smilanic was later penalized for tripping. After two periods of play the Mariners led in the shots on goal department with 25 shots versus 11 for the Lions. The stage was set for the third period with the score knotted at two, and both teams ratcheting up ill-will towards one another.

It turned out the Mariners had the better of the Lions in the third period with Mechura scoring his second of the game 10 minutes into the period, followed by Albrecht at 16:56 which sealed the victory for Maine. The Lions once again let their emotions get the better of them: Nick Jermain was called for unsportsmanlike conduct; Cedric Montminy received a double-minor for roughing and a game misconduct; and Miguël Tourigny was also given a game misconduct. Final score: Maine-4, Trois-Rivières-2. Hold onto your hats, as the teams will face-off once again on Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron, with puck drop at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 18th

Maine Mariners @ Trois-Rivières Lions

Puck Drops: 3:00 PM EST

Colisée Vidéotron

