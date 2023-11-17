K-Wings Come up Just Short, Fall to Walleye on Road
November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (3-7-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, surged back in the third against the Toledo Walleye (6-1-1-0) but fell 4-2 at Huntington Center Friday.
A Michael Joyaux (2) extra-attacker goal with 1:11 left in regulation made things interesting late.
Unfortunately, the K-Wings couldn't find the equalizer in the game's final minute. Erik Bradford (5) and Ty Glover (3) assisted Joyaux's blast from up top, and the goal went in the books as Kalamazoo's first extra-attacker goal of the season.
Toledo scored first at the 10:37 mark of the first and doubled its lead 31 seconds later. The Walleye added another with 11:10 remaining in the second.
Then Glover (2) started the K-Wings march back into the hockey game with a top-shelf goal on the rush to get Kalamazoo on the board at the 12:15 mark of the third. Glover (1g, 1a) is one of three K-Wings (Bradford, Robert Calisti) to record two multipoint games this season.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (3-5-0-0) made 13 third period saves to keep Kalamazoo in it late. The rookie finished with 29 total stops in the contest.
Toledo tacked on an empty netter with 35 seconds left to secure the win.
Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 33-24.
The K-Wings are back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST against the Indy Fuel (3-5-1-0) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
--
