Americans Look for Bounce Back Tonight in Boise.

November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Boise Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the second of a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads tonight at Idaho Central Arena. The Americans dropped Game 1 on Wednesday night 6-2. Idaho leads the season series 2-1. Idaho is 9-2-0, with one of their two losses coming to the American on opening night.

Tough Outing: The Americans gave up a season-high 58 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night. Hank Crone scored in his return to the Americans. He had a goal and an assist with three shots on net in 21 minutes of ice time. Mark Sinclair stopped a season-high 52 shots.

Americans trade for defenseman: The Americans made a trade on Thursday acquiring defenseman Andrew Jarvis from the Tulsa Oilers for cash considerations. Jarvis played in 17 games with the Americans in 2021-2022 and had 3 points and 17 penalty minutes. He will be in the lineup tonight.

Top-6 Power Play: The Americans power play went 2-for-5 on Wednesday night in Idaho. They have scored one power play goal or more in five straight games. Before the five-game streak, the power play was 23rd overall at 11.0 %. They now rank 6th overall in the league at 24.4 %.

Daoust to the IR list: Senators prospect Philippe Daoust who started the season in Allen before being recalled was placed on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury. In five games this season with the Americans he had five points (3 goals and 2 assists).

Dalton Gally leaves Wednesday's game: Americans defenseman Dalton Gally left Wednesday night's game with a lower body injury. He will miss extended time.

Allen to miss the series in Boise: Americans defensemen Justin Allen will miss the series in Boise with an upper body injury. He will be reevaluated on Monday before the Americans next road trip to Wichita and Tulsa.

Bakich injured in Allen debut: Americans forward Solag Bakich left the game in Boise on Wednesday night during the first period after taking a stick to the face. He returned in the second period wearing a mask. He finished the game even with no shots on net.

40 or more in 11 straight: The Americans have given up 40 or more shots in all 11 games this season. In two of those games, the Americans have allowed 50 plus to the opposition. 58 shots allowed on Wednesday were the most since the 2021-2022 season.

Myllari extends point streak: Kris Myllari extended his point streak to five games with a goal and an assist on Wednesday night. He has the current longest point streak on the team.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-5-0

Away: 3-3-0

Overall: 3-8-0

Last 10: 2-8-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (6) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (9) Kris Myllari

Points: (13) Matt Marcinew and Colton Hargrove

+/-: (1) Justin Allen

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 5-1-0

Away: 4-1-0

Overall: 9-2-0

Last 10: 9-1-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (10) Mark Rassell

Assists: (10) Wade Murphy

Points: (16) Wade Murphy

+/-: (+10) Ty Pelton-Byce

PIM's (27) Wade Murphy

