Gustavs Grigals Loaned Back to Atlanta
November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that goaltender Gustavs Grigals has been loaned to the club from the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals.
Grigals, 25, has an undefeated record through four starts with Atlanta, featuring a goals against average of 1.98, and a save percentage of .948. In just his second professional start, the rookie goaltender posted a 42-save shutout against the Allen Americans.
Prior to signing with the Milwaukee Admirals this past off-season, Grigals recorded collegiate career highs in goals against average and save percentage with UMass-Lowell during the 2022-23 season.
The Gladiators are back in action tonight as they begin a back-to-back set in Estero, Florida, against the division rival Everblades.
