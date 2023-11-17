Wichita Returns Home Tonight for Series vs. Rapid City

Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil (right) vs. the Rapid City Rush

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. tonight to face Rapid City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 57-52-12 against Rapid City and 34-23-6 at home against the Rush. The two teams are tied in the standings with nine points. Rapid City has played one less game than Wichita so far this season.

The Thunder are coming off a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Utah Grizzlies. Rapid City lost last weekend to Tulsa, 5-2. Both teams are looking to snap losing skids tonight. Wichita has dropped two in a row while the Rush have lost its last three.

San Jose made two moves earlier this week that affected the Thunder. Connor MacEachern was recalled by the Barracuda. Netminder Eetu Makiniemi was reassigned by the Sharks to the Thunder. Makiniemi is a former fourth round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes. Last season, he appeared in 22 games for the Barracuda, going 8-10-3 with a 2.96 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jeremy Masella is fourth in penalty minutes (37)...Xavier Pouliot is fifth in penalty minutes (35) and third in minor penalties (10)...Bates is tied for sixth in goals (7) and fourth in shooting percentage (35%)...Trevor Gorsuch is sixth in minutes played (391) and second in saves (238)...Lleyton Moore is third in power play assists for rookies (5) and fifth in power play points for rookies (6)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in rookie shooting percentage (33.3%)...Wichita is sixth overall on the power play (23.3%)...

RUSH NOTES - Matt Radomsky leads all rookies goaltenders with 229 saves and is third in the league in minutes played (416)...Rapid City averages just 9.82 penalty minutes per game...Blake Bennett is tied for first in shooting percentage (33.3%)...

Tonight is the start of Heroes Weekend, presented by Kansas Strong, Case & Associates, Golden Plains Credit Union and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special uniform to honor all of our heroes.

