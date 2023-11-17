Bates, Stinil Pace Thunder Past Rush
November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home on Friday night to start a three-game series against Rapid City. Behind four different scorers, the Thunder claimed a 4-2 win over the Rush at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Michal Stinil and Peter Bates each finished with three points while Eetu Makiniemi claimed his first ECHL win of his career.
In the first, Stinil opened the scoring at 9:19 to make it 1-0. Wichita won a board battle in the defensive zone. Stinil skated up the ice on a two-on-one and ripped a shot through the five hole of Matt Radomsky for his fifth of the year.
Early in the second, Bates extended the lead to two. Stinil made a nice play near the Rush line, slid a pass over to Bates and he fired a one-timer past Radomsky for his eighth of the year.
Aaron Miller made it 3-0 just three minutes later on the power play. Bates tried to send a pass over to him near the right circle. He initially lost the puck, but Miller blasted a shot in the net for his second of the year.
Rapid City got on the board at 7:42. Keanu Yamamoto found Jarrod Gourley near the crease and he redirected it past Makiniemi to make it 3-1.
At 14:29, the Rush benefited from a fortunate bounce to cut the lead to one. Maurizio Colella tipped a shot near the blue paint. Nick Nardella tried to clear it away and the puck got past Makiniemi to make it 3-2.
With five minutes left in the game, Lleyton Moore tallied his second of the year to make it 4-2. He started the rush from the Wichita zone, gave a pass to Jason Pineo, who drove to the net. Moore pounced on a rebound and helped the Thunder re-gain a two-goal cushion.
Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play.
Bates has goals in four-straight games and nine points over that stretch. Stinil had a season-high three points (1g, 2a). Pineo has three points over his last four games.
The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to host Rapid City.
Tomorrow is the middle portion of Heroes Weekend, presented by Kansas Strong, Case & Associates, Golden Plains Credit Union and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special uniform to honor all of our heroes.
Join us for our annual Joint Services game starting at 5:15 p.m. with the doors opening at 5 p.m.
Get the Heroes weekend four-pack that includes four tickets, two aviator sunglasses and a free Bang Bang Shrimp from Bonefish Grill for just $80. Click HERE for Friday, HERE for Saturday and HERE for Sunday.
Single game tickets are now on sale. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.
The 2023-24 schedule is now available. Start planning now as we get ready for our 32nd year as a professional franchise and 10th in the ECHL. Click here to learn more and click here to download the schedule right to your calendar.
Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click here to learn more.
-Thunder-
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush's Conner Bleackley and Wichita Thunder's Peter Bates in action
