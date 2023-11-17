Forward Dominick Mersch Returns from AHL's Rochester Americans

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that forward Dominick Mersch has been returned to the Icemen by Rochester.

Mersch returns to Jacksonville where he has scored two goals in five games this season. Mersch logged an assist with a fighting major during his two-game stint with Rochester.

Last season, Mersch wrapped up a five-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin last. The 6-0, 190-pound rookie forward totaled 37 career points and captained the Badgers during the 2022-23 season. Following graduation this past spring, Mersch made his professional debut with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, appearing in two games. Merch's brother, Michael, is entering his fourth season with the Americans.

The Icemen continue their homestand tonight and on Saturday with a pair of games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Game time for both contests from Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or by calling 904-602-7825.

