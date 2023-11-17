Jones Shuts Out Grizzlies, Iowa Wins 5th Straight

Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Peyton Jones registered 30 saves for his second ECHL shutout and Iowa rumbled the Utah Grizzlies, 4-0, Saturday at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders have won five straight games, the second-best streak in team history (7, 2021-22). Jones made 16 saves in the second and polished off the perfection with 11 denials in the final period. The fourth-year netminder from Langhorne, PA has won five straight starts. Iowa sits at 5-4-2-0, good for 12 points.

Iowa scored three times in the first period on goals from Davis Koch (2g, 1a), Will Calverley and Louis Boudon. Koch's goal (4:29) was a brilliant short-handed pick pocket; he yanked the puck away from Utah at the left blue line, drove towards the right post and backhanded it in. He has points in four straight games for the first time in his Heartlanders career.

With 6:21 to go in the opening period, Iowa's thievery again led to a tally, making it 2-0. Odeen Tufto shoved it away from the Grizzlies at the right side of neutral ice, pirouetted by a few players, and scooted it to Will Calverley for a backhanded deposit at the right post. Calverley has two goals this season.

Boudon capped the frame with one-timed slap shot from the right circle, assisted by Koch and Kosior on the power play. Boudon has points in three straight games.

Koch completed the game win an empty-net strike in the final four minutes.

Trent Miner took the loss with 25 saves.

Iowa completes a six-game homestand on Sat., Nov. 18 vs. Utah at 7:05 p.m., featuring special Black & Gold priced tickets (group-priced tickets) for fans that wear black and gold to the game.

The Heartlanders start a franchise-record ten-game road trip Wed., Nov. 22 at 6:00 p.m. at Kalamazoo.

