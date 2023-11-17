Cyclones Topple the Railers in OT
November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Worcester, MA - The Cyclones took down the Railers 5-4 in just the second-ever meeting between the two teams. Cincinnati improves to 6-4-0-0 and wins its first game of the season against the Eastern Conference.
* The Railers opened the scoring on a three-on-one rush that was finished off by Brendan Robins. Cincy responded with Cristiano DiGiacinto's second goal of the season. The Wolfpack contracted player deflected in a point shot from Jalen Smereck.
* In the middle frame, the Cyclones took over and grabbed their first lead with a wicked wrister from James Hardie. Cincy's top line all touched the puck on Justin Vaive's 3-1 goal. The captain has goals in back-to-back games. After Worcester cut the deficit back to one, Luka Burzan tapped in a great Matej Pekar feed through the slot to make it 4-2.
* With the goaltender pulled and still down two, the Railers rattled off a pair of goals to force OT. In overtime and on the powerplay, Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm wristed in the game-winner and his second overtime goal this season.
Up next, Cincy continues its road swing against the Worcester Railers on Saturday November 18th. The second-straight game against the Islanders affiliate will have a 7:05pm ET puck drop. Cincinnati is back home at the Heritage Bank Center next Wednesday November 22nd to host the Indy Fuel.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
