Admirals Fall to Adirondack in Return Home
November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals came back to Norfolk Scope after a three-game road trip and took on the Adirondack Thunder in the first of two games this weekend. These teams met just a week ago when the Admirals won 6-3, but that wasn't the case on Friday night as the Thunder scored the 5-2 victory against Norfolk.
As the first few minutes of the game elapsed, both teams struggled to get into their rhythm and failed to score any goals until the six-minute mark when Adirondack made a breakthrough. Ryan Smith scored a backhander goal from the front of the net, as the Admirals' delayed penalty on the play was nullified to give the Thunder the early lead.
However, Adirondack did not give up and soon seized another opportunity when they forced a turnover in their defensive zone. Yushiroh Hirano received a pass and scored on a breakaway which extended the Thunder's lead to 2-0. The Thunder then kept their foot on the pedal and maintained their momentum, heading into the second period with a two-goal lead.
In the second period, the pace of play from both teams slowed down as neither side could gain an advantage. It wasn't until five minutes had passed that the Admirals were able to score their first goal. Keegan Iverson skated up the left wing boards and had a two-on-one opportunity. He decided to go blocker side and managed to beat Jeremy Brodeur. Though tensions were high after the whistle on several occasions, the score remained 2-1 until the final seconds of the period.
With only 23.2 seconds left in the second period, the Thunder struck again and extended their lead to two goals as Erik Middendorf scored his fourth goal of the season.
In the last 20 minutes of the game, the Admirals managed to score their first goal of the period. Danny Katic shot the puck off both posts and it went past Brodeur, reducing the Thunder's lead to 3-2. The score remained the same until the latter part of the third period when Middendorf scored his second goal of the game, extending the Thunder's lead to 4-2.
After that, the Thunder took control of the game and added an insurance goal in the final minute of the period. Patrick Grasso scored his fourth goal of the season with a rebound, making it 5-2.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
ADK Erik Middendorf (2 goals, +1)
NOR Keegan Iverson (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)
ADK Yushiroh Hirano (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)
What's Next
The Norfolk Admirals return to Norfolk Scope on Sunday afternoon for game two against Adirondack. Puck drop is slated for 3:05 p.m.
Sunday, November 19th
Adirondack Thunder @ Norfolk Admirals
Puck Drops: 3:05 PM EST
Norfolk Scope
