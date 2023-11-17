Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen (7:00pm)
November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-2-0-0) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (4-3-2-0)
November 17, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET | Regular Season Game #12
Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Referees: Trevor Wohlford (38), Austin O'Rourke [10]
Linesmen: Brian Oliver (36)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM
LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network
WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream
Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call
SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES
Regular Season Record:
Overall: (1-0-0-0) Home:(1-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)
Last Meeting:
November 4, 2023 - Greenville 3 vs Jacksosnville 2
Next Meeting:
November 18, 2023 Greenville at Jacksonville
22-23 Regular Season Record:
Greenville : (5-4-2-0)
All-Time Record:
(31-26-8)
QUICK BITS
BEAUCH KNOWS BEST
Anthony Beauchamp proved to be a clutch, late-game piece for Greenville once again, scoring his second goal of the season with just 3:02 left in regulation to send the game into over time. The goal, his 19th of his career, pushed the forward to his 50th career point in 119 ECHL games. In his 120th game, tonight, Beauchamp will chase his third goal in four games.
GO, GO, GRISSOM
Last night's opening goal against Savannah came courtesy of defenseman LA Grissom, who netted his first of the season by sweeping the loose puck into the net from a scramble in the crease. The Michigander, who was acquired by the Rabbits from Allen in last season, has appeared in 27 games for the Navy and Orange, scoring a pair of goals and an assist from the blue line.
LOCKED IN ON THE KILL
Greenville's penalty-kill, while not seeing any action in Thursday's win over Savannah, has posted an 11-for-11 resume on the road this season. Ranked 5th in the ECHL with an overall efficiency of 87.5%, the penalty-kill unit has taken to the ice just 32 times this season, with Greenville boasting the fourth least-penalized roster in the ECHL.
TIL WE MEET AGAIN
Greenville and Jacksonville kick-off a two game set on Friday night, but will have to wait to meet again following the conclusion on Saturday. The Rabbits don't meet the Icemen again until January 13, when they return to the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 17, 2023
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Announce Shades' White out Night Presented by Dewitt Law January 27, 2024 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Look for Bounce Back Tonight in Boise. - Allen Americans
- Royals Host Growlers for First Time in Rematch of North Division Final - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Lose in Shootout to Gvl - Savannah Ghost Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen (7:00pm)
- Rabbits Battle Back to Top Savannah 3-2 in Shootout
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:00pm)
- Souch's Goal and Bednard's 26 Saves Lead Rabbits to Win over Atlanta in Battle for South Division Lead