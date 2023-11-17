Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen (7:00pm)

November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-2-0-0) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (4-3-2-0)

November 17, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET | Regular Season Game #12

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Referees: Trevor Wohlford (38), Austin O'Rourke [10]

Linesmen: Brian Oliver (36)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (1-0-0-0) Home:(1-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 4, 2023 - Greenville 3 vs Jacksosnville 2

Next Meeting:

November 18, 2023 Greenville at Jacksonville

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (5-4-2-0)

All-Time Record:

(31-26-8)

QUICK BITS

BEAUCH KNOWS BEST

Anthony Beauchamp proved to be a clutch, late-game piece for Greenville once again, scoring his second goal of the season with just 3:02 left in regulation to send the game into over time. The goal, his 19th of his career, pushed the forward to his 50th career point in 119 ECHL games. In his 120th game, tonight, Beauchamp will chase his third goal in four games.

GO, GO, GRISSOM

Last night's opening goal against Savannah came courtesy of defenseman LA Grissom, who netted his first of the season by sweeping the loose puck into the net from a scramble in the crease. The Michigander, who was acquired by the Rabbits from Allen in last season, has appeared in 27 games for the Navy and Orange, scoring a pair of goals and an assist from the blue line.

LOCKED IN ON THE KILL

Greenville's penalty-kill, while not seeing any action in Thursday's win over Savannah, has posted an 11-for-11 resume on the road this season. Ranked 5th in the ECHL with an overall efficiency of 87.5%, the penalty-kill unit has taken to the ice just 32 times this season, with Greenville boasting the fourth least-penalized roster in the ECHL.

TIL WE MEET AGAIN

Greenville and Jacksonville kick-off a two game set on Friday night, but will have to wait to meet again following the conclusion on Saturday. The Rabbits don't meet the Icemen again until January 13, when they return to the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

