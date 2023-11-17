Royals Down Growlers in Overtime on Brady's Game Winner, 4-3

November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (3-6-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, won their third game of the season in a 4-3 overtime win over the Newfoundland Growlers (5-5-3-0) on Friday, November 17 at Santander Arena. Darren Brady scored his second professional career game-winning goal in overtime. Nolan Maier (1-3-0-1) earned his first win in goal for Reading this season with 31 saves of 34 shots faced. Dryden McKay (3-2-1-0) suffered the loss in goal for Newfoundland with 24 saves on 28 shots faced.

The Royals established an early lead courtesy of Will Zmolek's persistent effort to follow up his own rebound with a second shot on goal that beat McKay for his first professional career goal. Yvan Mongo earned the helper on Zmolek's milestone goal to put Reading on the board 5:13 into play.

Reading held Newfoundland off the board in the first but relinquished their one-goal lead 37 seconds into the second period. Tate Singleton lasered one past Maier for the answering goal. Brock Caulfield earned the assist on the goal. With over five minutes left in the second period, Mongo netted his fourth goal of the season past McKay. Joe Nardi and Connor Fedorek earned the helpers to put Reading in front after two periods, 2-1.

11:02 into the third, Nardi deflected a pass from Mongo past McKay to extend Reading's lead to two, 3-1. The goal was Nardi's third point in the game, which set a single-game professional career high of three points (1g-2a). Yvan Mongo and Mason McCarty earned the assists.

Newfoundland erased a two-goal deficit in the final five minutes of regulation Grant Cruikshank and Jackson Berezowski beat Maier with 4:56 and 0:15 remaining in regulation respectively. The two goals from Newfoundland's rookies forced overtime for the second time in the club's four meetings this season.

It took less than a minute for OT to end as Brady trailed Matt Brown into ythe offensive zone and snapped his second goal of the season past McKay glove-side. The OT winner came 31 seconds into the extra frame and improved Reading's record to 2-2 in post-regulation play.

The Royals conclude their four-game homestand on Saturday, November 18 for a Pucks and Paws night and Scooby Doo-themed jerseys at 7:00 p.m. against the Growlers. Bring your pup to a hockey game and get tickets for the Royals 'Scooby-Doo / Pucks & Paws Night"' promotional game on Nov. 18: royalshockey.com/tickets.

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.