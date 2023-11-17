Reign Assign Wyatte Wylie to Greenville
November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today the following transaction presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving:
Defenseman Wyatte Wylie has been assigned to Greenville from the Ontario Reign (AHL)
Wylie, 24, returns to the Rabbits for a second time this season after appearing in a pair of games in late October, tallying an assist on October 27. The Everett, Washington native has made two appearances for the Reign during the start of this season.
Over the last three seasons, Wylie spent 131 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, who drafted Wylie in the 5th round in 2018.
The Swamp Rabbits continue their road trip in Jacksonville, Florida, tonight, against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
