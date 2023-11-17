Growlers Fall Short 4-3 in OT
November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped their second straight contest following regulation time as they lost 4-3 in OT to the Reading Royals on Friday night at Santander Arena.
A pair of late Growlers goals through Grant Cruikshank and Isaac Johnson, the latter with just 16 seconds to play, secured a point for Newfoundland before Darren Brady won it for Reading just 31 seconds into 3-on-3 action to give the Royals a 4-3 victory.
These two squareoff same time, same place tomorrow night.
Three Stars:
1. REA - D. Brady
2. REA - Y. Mongo
3. REA - J. Nardi
