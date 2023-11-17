Americans Trade for Blueline Help
November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans ECHL affiliate of NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators announced a trade this afternoon.
The Americans have acquired defenseman Nolan Orzeck, from the Iowa Heartlanders for future considerations. Orzeck had 34 points in 68 games last season with Iowa (6 goals and 28 assists).
With several injuries on the blueline, the Americans are looking to improve their overall roster. Allen lost defenseman Dalton Gally to a lower body injury in Wednesday night's game. They are already minus Justin Allen, who is back in Texas with an upper body injury.
"This was a great opportunity to add a skilled defenseman to our lineup," said Americans Head Coach and GM Chad Costello. "He has great speed and is another quarterback for our power play unit."
Orzeck will join the team for the second half of a six-game road trip next week in Wichita and Tulsa. The Americans return to action tonight in Idaho at 8:10 PM CST. Listen for FREE on the Americans 24/7 app or watch on Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Nolan Orzeck with the Iowa Heartlanders
(Iowa Heartlanders)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 17, 2023
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Trade for Blueline Help - Allen Americans
- Gustavs Grigals Loaned Back to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Reign Assign Wyatte Wylie to Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wichita Returns Home Tonight for Series vs. Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in Iowa - Utah Grizzlies
- Forward Dominick Mersch Returns from AHL's Rochester Americans - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Announce Shades' White out Night Presented by Dewitt Law January 27, 2024 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Look for Bounce Back Tonight in Boise. - Allen Americans
- Royals Host Growlers for First Time in Rematch of North Division Final - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Lose in Shootout to Gvl - Savannah Ghost Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.