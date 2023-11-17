Americans Trade for Blueline Help

November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Defenseman Nolan Orzeck with the Iowa Heartlanders

(Allen Americans, Credit: Iowa Heartlanders) Defenseman Nolan Orzeck with the Iowa Heartlanders(Allen Americans, Credit: Iowa Heartlanders)

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans ECHL affiliate of NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators announced a trade this afternoon.

The Americans have acquired defenseman Nolan Orzeck, from the Iowa Heartlanders for future considerations. Orzeck had 34 points in 68 games last season with Iowa (6 goals and 28 assists).

With several injuries on the blueline, the Americans are looking to improve their overall roster. Allen lost defenseman Dalton Gally to a lower body injury in Wednesday night's game. They are already minus Justin Allen, who is back in Texas with an upper body injury.

"This was a great opportunity to add a skilled defenseman to our lineup," said Americans Head Coach and GM Chad Costello. "He has great speed and is another quarterback for our power play unit."

Orzeck will join the team for the second half of a six-game road trip next week in Wichita and Tulsa. The Americans return to action tonight in Idaho at 8:10 PM CST. Listen for FREE on the Americans 24/7 app or watch on Flo Hockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.