Fuel Vote Nailers Off The Island With 4-1 Win On Survivor Night

INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers for the first time this season on Friday night to kick off a three-in-three weekend. On Survivor Night, Indy snuffed Wheeling's torch by defeating them 4-1 in regulation to start their weekend.

1ST PERIOD

The Nailers got on the score sheet first with a penalty to Jarrett Lee for tripping at 5:30. Cam Hillis took a penalty for the Fuel less than a minute later, for interference to force 4-on-4 play.

Andrew Bellant utilized the open space on the ice to score first, making it 1-0 Fuel. Seamus Malone and Ryan Gagnier both collected assists on that goal.

At 11:59 in the first period, Anthony Firriolo added to the Fuel's lead with his first professional goal to make it 2-0. Andrew Bellant collected his second point of the game with an assist as well as Bryan Lemos, who nabbed an assist in his first game back with the Fuel this season.

At the end of the first frame, shots were tied 7-7 but the Fuel were ahead 2-0 in scoring.

2ND PERIOD

Zach Jordan started the second period quickly with a goal to make it 3-0 for the Fuel. Ryan Gagnier claimed his second assist of the night with one on that goal. Dilan Peters also grabbed his first assist with the Fuel on the goal.

The fists and penalties started flying as Peters and Wheeling's Matthew Quercia each took four minutes for roughing after a small scuffle at 4:35. At 7:10, Chris Cameron and Raivis Ansons dropped the gloves and each took five minutes for fighting. Ansons took an additional game misconduct penalty after his jersey was removed during the fight.

50 seconds later, Kyle Maksimovich took a slashing penalty that the Fuel were able to kill off.

At 11:26, more penalties were handed out after Peter Laviolette got two minutes for slashing and a ten-minute misconduct while Quercia and Indy's Jon Martin got two minutes each for roughing. Justin Lee took two minutes for slashing at 13:12 on top of that list too. Forty seconds later, Cedric Desruisseaux scored a shorthanded goal to make it 3-1 with Indy still ahead.

Chris Cameron took an additional two minutes for holding at 17:28 to round out the second period.

3RD PERIOD

At 5:09 of the third, Trevor Zins sat for interference but the Fuel were able to kill off the penalty. Just twenty seconds after that penalty ended, Cameron and Laviolette took another two minutes each for roughing.

Firriolo took a tripping penalty at 9:04 but again, the Fuel killed the penalty.

With about three minutes left in the period, Wheeling pulled their goalie in favor of the extra skater but Seamus Malone was able to score on the empty net to make it 4-1 and put the game away for Indy.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow on November 18, 2023 for Hawkins, IN Night against the Kalamazoo Wings.

