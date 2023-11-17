Solar Bears Announce Shades' White out Night Presented by Dewitt Law January 27, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today details ahead of Shades' White Out Game presented by Dewitt Law on Saturday, January 27 when the Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

For the first time in team history, the Solar Bears will be wearing a white out uniform which will include white helmets, gloves, jerseys, pants, and socks. Fans in attendance will receive a white Solar Bears T-shirt (while supplies last) and are encouraged to wear the shirt during the game to match the players on the ice and "White Out" the Amway Center.

We encourage fans to arrive at the Amway Center early to ensure they receive their White T-shirt.

For tickets to Shades' White Out Game presented by Dewitt Law, click the button below or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/tickets for ticket options to all home Solar Bears games during the 2023-24 season.

