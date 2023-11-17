Royals Host Growlers for First Time in Rematch of North Division Final
November 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 17 for a WhoDunIt? Night promotional game at Santander Arena. The home game will feature mystery themed games around the concourse, a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7 PM, and events throughout the game tied to helping Slapshot find his missing hat.
Get tickets for the Royals WhoDunIt? Night game on Nov. 17: royalshockey.com/tickets
Family-Four-Pack:
SCORE food, drinks and tickets for the whole family with our Family-Four-Pack presented by Deibler Dental! Receive four hot dogs, sodas, tickets and thunder sticks - A value of $150, all for just $64 - Order: bit.ly/Fmly4Pack
Royals Right Now:
Reading posts a 2-6-1-1 record after splitting their two-game series against the Norfolk Admirals at home on Wednesday, November 8 (6-5 OTW) and Saturday, November 11 (2-1 L). Forward Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (10) and points (14) through ten games this season. Devon Paliani leads the team in assists (8).
Chyzowski is tied for the league lead in goals (10) and leads the Royals in points (14). He had his career high six-game goal streak snapped on Saturday. He finished with seven goals and 10 points in the six-game stretch.
Scouting the Growlers:
Newfoundland (5-5-2-0) has opened their season with 12 points through 12 games. Rookie forward Jackson Berezowksi leads the Growlers in assists (11), points (16) and his tied for second on the team in goals (5) with forward Tate Singleton behind Grant Cruikshank (7). Defenseman Jonny Tychonik leads the blue line in points (7).
The Growlers enter Santander Arena with a 0-2-1-0 record on the road and a two-game point streak (1-0-1). They suffered an overtime loss on Sunday, November 12, 2-1, against Worcester after shutting out the Railers, 4-0, on Friday, November 10. The Growlers welcomed back 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff Most Valuable Player Zach O'Brien on Friday, November 10 after he went overseas to begin the 2023-24 season.
O'Brien returns as the club's all-time leader in goals (104), assists (175), points (279) and games played (206). His 87-point season from 2022-23 is the most points recorded by a single player in a single season in franchise history.
-
Today's game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
-
Upcoming Games:
Scooby Doo / Pucks & Paws Night - Nov. 18 vs. Newfoundland
Join Scooby and the gang with your pups at our furriest game of the season!
Bring your dog to the game
Meet local dog shelters and sanctuaries
Intermission small dog race
Scooby Doo specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Christmas in Margaritaville - Dec. 2 vs. Kalamazoo
Enjoy a margarita and holiday tunes with Slapshot and Santa!
'Pictures with Santa' photo station
Hawaiian Christmas specialty jersey
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Giveaway: Hawaiian shirts
La Noche de Los Royales - Dec. 8 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union
Latin American music and dance performances
Spanish speaking in-arena host
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 17, 2023
- Royals Host Growlers for First Time in Rematch of North Division Final - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Lose in Shootout to Gvl - Savannah Ghost Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Host Growlers for First Time in Rematch of North Division Final
- Nolan Maier Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley
- Mongo Scores Lone Goal in Royals' One-Goal Loss to Admirals, 2-1
- Royals Go Hunting for a Sweep on Outdoors Night against Norfolk
- Will Zmolek Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia, Solag Bakich Traded to Allen for Future Considerations