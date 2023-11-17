Royals Host Growlers for First Time in Rematch of North Division Final

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 17 for a WhoDunIt? Night promotional game at Santander Arena. The home game will feature mystery themed games around the concourse, a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7 PM, and events throughout the game tied to helping Slapshot find his missing hat.

Family-Four-Pack:

Royals Right Now:

Reading posts a 2-6-1-1 record after splitting their two-game series against the Norfolk Admirals at home on Wednesday, November 8 (6-5 OTW) and Saturday, November 11 (2-1 L). Forward Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (10) and points (14) through ten games this season. Devon Paliani leads the team in assists (8).

Chyzowski is tied for the league lead in goals (10) and leads the Royals in points (14). He had his career high six-game goal streak snapped on Saturday. He finished with seven goals and 10 points in the six-game stretch.

Scouting the Growlers:

Newfoundland (5-5-2-0) has opened their season with 12 points through 12 games. Rookie forward Jackson Berezowksi leads the Growlers in assists (11), points (16) and his tied for second on the team in goals (5) with forward Tate Singleton behind Grant Cruikshank (7). Defenseman Jonny Tychonik leads the blue line in points (7).

The Growlers enter Santander Arena with a 0-2-1-0 record on the road and a two-game point streak (1-0-1). They suffered an overtime loss on Sunday, November 12, 2-1, against Worcester after shutting out the Railers, 4-0, on Friday, November 10. The Growlers welcomed back 2019 Kelly Cup Playoff Most Valuable Player Zach O'Brien on Friday, November 10 after he went overseas to begin the 2023-24 season.

O'Brien returns as the club's all-time leader in goals (104), assists (175), points (279) and games played (206). His 87-point season from 2022-23 is the most points recorded by a single player in a single season in franchise history.

-

Today's game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

-

