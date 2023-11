ECHL Transactions - November 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 17, 2023:

Allen:

Add Andrew Jarvis, D added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)

Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Nolan Burke, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/30)

Cincinnati:

Add Matej Pekar, F assigned by Hartford

Florida:

Add Brett Davis, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Andrew Fyten, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kai Schwindt, F recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Parker Rutherford, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Wyatte Wylie, D assigned by Ontario

Delete Max Coyle, D placed on reserve

Delete Luke Richardson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)

Idaho:

Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add John DeRoche, D/F signed contract, added to active roster

Iowa:

Add Robbie Stucker, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)

Delete Nolan Orzeck, D traded to Allen

Jacksonville:

Add Dominick Mersch, F returned from loan to Rochester

Kalamazoo:

Add Jacob Nordqvist, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve

Add Tanner Sorenson, F activated from reserve

Delete David Keefer, F placed on reserve

Delete Ayden MacDonald, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Seyfert, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)

Maine:

Add Gabe Guertler, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from reserve

Delete Adam Samuelsson, D placed on reserve

Delete Reid Stefanson, F placed on reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Newfoundland:

Add Isaac Johnson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jacob Modry, D activated from reserve

Delete Serron Noel, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Nicolas Ouellet, F activated from reserve

Add Mason McCarty, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

Delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from reserve

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from reserve

Delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on reserve

Delete Ross Armour, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Mitchell Gibson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Add Jackson Leppard, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Tugnutt, F placed on reserve

Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on reserve

Delete Connor Hall, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/11)

Toledo:

Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/22)

Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/1)

Trois-Rivières:

Add William Lemay, F activated from Injured Reserve

Utah:

Delete Gianni Fairbrother, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL) [11/16]

Wheeling:

Add Taylor Gauthier, G activated from reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Andrei Bakanov, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on reserve

