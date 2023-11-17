Weeks Stymies Former Team in 4-1 Indy Win

Wheeling Nailers' Cédric Desruisseaux in action

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- On Friday night, the Wheeling Nailers ran into a hot hand, who they used to call their own. Indy Fuel goaltender Mitchell Weeks faced his former team for the first time, and had great success, as he stopped 27 of 28 shots, leading Indy to a 4-1 home win at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Fuel scored twice in the first period and never looked back, while Cédric Desruisseaux netted the lone marker for Wheeling.

The Fuel jumped out to a 2-0 lead, thanks to a pair of perfectly placed wrist shots. The first marker came during some 4-on-4 action at the 7:15 mark. Andrew Bellant curved into the left circle, and despite being on his off wing, turned and sniped a wrist shot just under the crossbar. Indy added to its advantage 4:44 later with a goal off the rush. Bellant slid a pass into the slot for trailer Anthony Firriolo, who skated between the hash marks, and shelved a wrist shot into the top-right corner.

Both teams found the back of the net once in the middle frame, and it started with the third Fuel strike of the net just 1:40 into the period. Ryan Gagnier dropped a pass into the right circle for Zach Jordan, who got enough mustard on his one-timer to squeeze the puck through Michael McNiven's legs and in over the goal line. The Nailers got on the board with 6:08 remaining courtesy of a shorthanded tally, as Cédric Desruisseaux zipped a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the cage.

Wheeling had every intention of trimming its deficit in the third period, as the visitors recorded the first 12 shots of the stanza. However, Mitchell Weeks had an answer each time, and Indy's Seamus Malone finished off his team's 4-1 win with an empty net goal.

Mitchell Weeks turned in a stellar performance for the Fuel, as he turned aside 27 of the 28 shots he faced in the victory. Michael McNiven made 14 saves on 17 shots for Wheeling.

The Nailers will wrap up their road week on Sunday afternoon, when they visit the Fort Wayne Komets at 5:00. Wheeling will be home for three games next week, starting with Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday at 7:10 against Toledo. That night will feature live IWC Wrestling, Turkey Bowling, $2 Beer Specials, and a Twisted Tea Special. First Responders Night is later that week on Saturday, November 25th, which will feature the Guns vs. Hoses Game following the Nailers match against Iowa at 7:10. The next Big Six game is Wheeling Wonderland on Saturday, December 9th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

