Thunder Down Admirals, 5-2

NORFOLK - Erik Middendorf scored twice, and Jeremy Brodeur made 30 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night from Scope Arena, 5-2.

On a delayed penalty call, Ryan Smith put in his seventh goal of the year to open the scoring. After Jack Jeffers took a big hit, Smith went in and beat goaltender Yaniv Perets for the 1-0 advantage. The goal came at 5:54 of the first period with assists from Hirano and Jeffers.

Hirano gave Adirondack a 2-0 lead on a breakaway at the 8:19 mark of the first period. Shane Harper set up Hirano on the right side and he slid the puck through the legs of Perets for his third of the year. The goal was Hirano's third of the year and the assist by Harper was his 200th point in the ECHL.

Norfolk got on the board early in the second period as Keegan Iverson sent a wrist shot by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur into the net at 5:14. Danny Katic collected the lone assist on Iverson's first of the year and the Thunder lead decreased to 2-1.

Late in the second, Erik Middendorf sent a hard pass to the top of the crease that was tipped by an Admirals defenseman and into their own net. The goal was Middendorf's fourth of the year, unassisted, at 19:36 of period two and the Thunder took a two-goal lead into the third frame.

The Admirals got back within one early in the third period as Danny Katic beat Brodeur from the right circle for his first of the year. Assists were given to Keegan Iverson and Justin Young just 3:48 into the third and the Thunder lead was cut to 3-2.

Travis Broughman forced a turnover by the goaltender Yaniv Perets and set up Middendorf for his second of the game and fifth of the year to put Adirondack back up by two, 4-2. The goal was Middendorf's second of the game and came at 14:35 of the third period.

Broughman helped set up Patrick Grasso on the power play late in regulation to give the Thunder a 5-2 lead and that was the final score. Brodeur stopped 30 of 33 in the win.

