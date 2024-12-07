Lewandowski Gets Game Winner In Shootout Win Against Bloomington

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Bloomington Bison in an electric shootout at the Huntington Center on Labatt Hockey Night in Toledo and Teddy Bear Toss night.

Mitch Lewandowski potted the game winning goal in the shootout and gave the Walleye a 4-3 victory.

How it Happened:

Both teams got off to a slow start with a scoreless first period. Not only scoreless, but zero penalties were taken by either team. The game remained 0-0 heading into the second, with Toledo outshooting Bloomington 13-9.

Bloomington got on the board first in the 2nd period with a goal at 6:04 after a penalty on Trenton Bliss.

However, Toledo responded just 39 seconds later when Griffin Ness sent the teddy bears flying to the ice with the first Walleye goal of the night and his 10th goal of the season. Darian Pilon and Grant Gabriele had the assists.

At 11:11, Toledo's wish came true when Dalton Messina broke the tie with his 2nd goal of the season, Casey Dornbach and Griffin Ness assisted the tie breaker.

Bloomington tied it at 5:05 of the 3rd but Toledo responded on the power play at 8:24 with a goal by Tyler Spezia. This was his 12th of the season which makes him the team leader in goals!

Bloomington pulled goaltender Hugo Ollas and tied the game at 3 goals a piece with 57 seconds remaining in regulation.

Overtime had little action and the Walleye needed a shootout to finish this one out.

After 3 rounds of a shootout, Mitch Lewandowski finished it off and took the win for the Walleye and secured the sweep against Bloomington.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - M. Lewandowski (GWG)

2. TOL - G. Ness (1G, 1A)

3. BLM - C. Lockhart (2G, 1A)

News:

Prior to Tonight's game, the Toledo Walleye traded defenseman Anthony Firriolo to the Atlanta Gladiators for future considerations.

Firriolo, a native of Montville, NJ, skated in two games for the Walleye, accumulating a two penalty minutes and skating at a -1.

What's Next:

The Walleye travel to Iowa where they will play in another Wednesday morning matchup against the Heartlanders. Puck drop is set for 11:35 a.m. EST.

