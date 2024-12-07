Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Mariners

December 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER - The Railers 4-3 loss to Maine Saturday night dropped their record at the DCU Center to 3-6-1 in 2024-25. That compares with a .500 mark on the road at 6-6-0.

There is no logic to it, nor is there any specific area or areas that Worcester needs to be better at.

"I don't think there is any one thing you can put on that," coach Bob Deraney said. "There is nothing that significant that says why we've been better on the road than at home."

Some of the Railers' home losses have been lopsided and interesting. This one was headed that way but turned out to have a thrilling, if disappointing, finish.

Worcester fell behind early, 2-0 and the Mariners eventually stretched that lead to 4-1. Then the Railers came alive late in the third period, scoring goals at 11:07 and 18:29, but could overcome the early deficit.

Griffin Loughran, Anthony Repaci and Anthony Callin had the Worcester goals. Owen Pederson, Justin Bean, Jimmy Lambert and Matthew Philip scored for the Mariners, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Callin was one of the Railers best players last season. His goal late in the third period was a beauty, a high hard snap shot from the right circle with Worcester having an extra skater, and his first of the year.

"I think it's huge," Deraney said of that goal. "I know it's been weighing on him. He's been second-guessing himself, gripping the stick too tight, all those things that happen to a guy who cares so much and wants to contribute to the team."

Repaci scored shorthanded at 11:07 to make it 4-2. He converted a pass from Matt DeMelis. Repaci continues to have a memorable, and perhaps in the long run, unprecedented season. He was 1-1-2 Saturday night and is 16-8-24 in 22 games.

Repaci is up to 160 points in a Worcester uniform. He is tied with IceCats forward Marc Brown for third most in city history.

The Railers could not find any offensive traction until the game was almost over. Maine had the best of things by far, both in terms of time of possession and quality of scoring chances.

The first period was an omen of things to come. About three minutes after the puck drop the Railers incurred three consecutive icing calls in a span of 30 seconds. Then Pederson scored from 15 feet out at 7:37 into the period and Bean put one over Michael Bullion's glove at 9:23 to make it 2-0.

Loughran's goal was a thrilling one.

Early in the first period he caused a turnover that turned into a breakaway, but he got in too deep and Maine goalie Ryan Bischel stopped him. This time he was set up by a great pass from Connor Welch and zoomed in at top speed. His wrist shot from between the circles was essentially unstoppable.

Lambert made it a 3-1 game at 6:39 of the third period, beating Bullion from the side of the net. Philip scored on a breakaway at 17:54.

MAKING TRACKS - The Railers play host to Norfolk at 3:05 Sunday afternoon. The Admirals are in second place in the North Division and have won six straight games including 6-1 Friday night in Adirondack. Norfolk had Saturday night off. ... Worcester is just one overtime victory shy of tying the franchise record in that department. The Railers have five this year and had six in 2022-23. Griffin Luce's goal Friday night was just the third OT goal ever by a Worcester defenseman. Jack Stander and David Quenneville have the others. ... Jack Randl, one of the Railers best offensive players, missed his fifth straight game. ... Former Railers forward Jimmy Lambert was 1-1-2 and is 5-10-15 in 12 games overall. He is 1-5-6 in four games versus Worcester.

