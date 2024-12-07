Grizzlies Gameday: Series Finale at Maverik Center

December 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks (13-6-1-1, 28 points, .667 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (5-12-2, 12 points, .316 point %)

Date: December 7, 2024 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/12610028-2024-kansas-city-mavericks-vs-utah-grizzlies?nav_id=75

Audio/Radio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Home Game: December 18, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday's Matchup

It's the last of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Mavericks. Utah went 2-6-1 vs KC last season. The Grizzlies are 20-16-3 vs the Mavericks over the past 5-plus seasons. Utah has 26 goals in 9 home games this season. The Grizz are 2-1-2 in one goal games.

Cole Gallant has 9 assists in his last 13 games. Mick Messner had 57 shots on goal in his last 16 games. Briley Wood and Cade Neilson each have 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) in their last 4 games. Craig Armstrong and Kade Jensen each have 2 assists in their last 5 games. Reed Lebster has 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) in his last 3 games. Lebster has missed the past 2 games due to injury.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Adam Scheel leads the league in minutes (911) and saves (469). Gianni Fairbrother is tied for 2nd for goals among defensemen with 6. Derek Daschke is tied for 6th among league defensemen in both assists (12) and points (15).

Games on the Grizzlies Homestand at Maverik Center

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Indy 4 Utah 2 - Gianni Fairbrother and Tyson Upper each scored a goal for Utah. Indy was led by a 2 goal and 1 assist performance from Nathan Burke and 3 assists from Bryan Lemos. Indy went 1 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 5.

Friday, November 29, 2024 - Indy 4 Utah 3 (Overtime) - Reed Lebster scored 2 goals for Utah. Cade Neilson scored a second period goal. Indy went 3 for 5 on the power play. Ryan Gagnier scored the overtime game winner for Indy. Indy outshot Utah 33 to 25. Kabore Dunn was a +3 for Utah. Kade Jensen and Lebster were each a +2.

Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Indy 4 Utah 1 - Briley Wood scored a goal in the second period for Utah with Craig Armstrong getting an assist.

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Kansas City 3 Utah 2 - Aaron Aragon and Cade Neilson each had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah. Utah outshot KC 30 to 28. Mavericks got goals from Nolan Sullivan, Cade Borchardt and Damien Giroux. KC was 1 for 2 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

Friday, December 6, 2024 - Kansas City 5 Utah 1 - Briley Wood scored Utah's only goal 46 seconds into the second period on a power play. Utah was 1 for 6 on the power play and 1 for 1 on the penalty kill. Cade Borchardt scored 3 goals and 1 assist to lead the KC attack. Mavericks outshot the Grizz 34 to 27. Casey Carreau had 1 goal and 1 assist for KC.

Saturday - Kansas City @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Health Care Appreciation Weekend Presented by U of U Health.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Recent Transactions

December 6 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Sam Lofquist.

December 3 - Forward Cole Fonstad was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

December 2 - Grizzlies acquire Andrew Nielsen in a trade with the Worcester Railers in exchange for forward Reed Morison.

December 1 - Goaltender Jake Barczewski reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL). The Grizzlies release defenseman Cody Corbett.

November 29 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Dilan Savenkov. Savenkov played with Trois-Rivieres, Cincinnati, Orlando and Reading last season. Savenkov is 23 years old, and he is from Estonia.

November 29 - Grizzlies release Chase Hartje. Hartje appeared in 8 games with Utah and had 1 assist.

November 27 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Cody Corbett.

November 26 - Grizzlies released forward Nick Pastorious.

The Kansas City Mavericks

The defending Western Conference champion Kansas City Mavericks roll into Maverik Center for the third of 10 regular season meetings, 5 in Utah and 5 in Kansas City. The Mavericks are 13-6-1-1 on the season. They have been an outstanding road team as they are 11-3-1 away from home, outscoring opponents 57 to 34. Cade Borchardt is tied for the league lead with 15 goals. Borchardt leads the league in plus/minus (+20). Forward Max Andreev is second in the league in plus/minus (+18) and he has 19 points (5 goals, 14 assists) in 16 games. Goaltender Victor Ostman is second in the league with 9 wins and is 3rd in minutes (787). David Noel is second among league defensemen with 67 shots on goal and is tied with Utah's Gianni Fairbrother for 2nd in the league for goals among defensemen with 6.

Grizzlies/Mavericks Connections

Grizzlies forward Dylan Fitze played in 2 games with the Mavericks in the 2019-20 season.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has scored 26 goals in 9 home games this season. Utah is 3-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 4-2-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 2-1-2 in one goal games. Utah is 3-2-2 when scoring first. 23 of their 50 goals this season have come in the second periods.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (14): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Fonstad, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (10): Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Kade Jensen, Sam Lofquist, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pow, Dilan Savenkov, James Shearer, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (3): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis, Adam Scheel.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 5-12-2

Home record: 2-6-1

Road record: 3-6-1

Win percentage: .316

Standings Points: 12

Last 10: 1-8-1

Streak: 0-8-1 Last 9 games.

Goals per game: 2.63 (Tied 18th) Goals for: 50

Goals against per game: 4.11 (29th) Goals Against: 78

Shots per game: 31.11 (12th)

Shots against per game: 34.84 (27th)

Power Play: 8 for 59 - 13.6 % (24th)

Penalty Kill: 26 for 47 - 55.3 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes: 188. 9.89 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 3-2-2.

Opposition Scores First: 2-10.

Record in One Goal Games: 2-1-2

Games Decided Past Regulation: 2-0-2

Team Leaders

Goals: Gianni Fairbrother (6)

Assists: Derek Daschke/Cole Gallant (12)

Points: Derek Daschke (15)

Plus/Minus: Daschke (+3)

PIM: Kyle Pow (27)

Power Play Points: Daschke (5)

Power Play Goals: Reed Lebster/Mick Messner (2)

Power Play Assists: Daschke (4)

Shots on Goal: Mick Messner (62)

Shooting Percentage: Gianni Fairbrother (15.4 %) - Minimum 30 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cameron Buhl/Derek Daschke/Gianni Fairbrother/Kade Jensen (1)

Wins: Adam Scheel (5)

Save %: Scheel (.895)

Goals Against Average: Scheel (3.62)

