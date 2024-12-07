Iowa Overcomes Another Deficit and McLean Wins It in Overtime, 2-1

Fishers, IN - For the third straight game, the Iowa Heartlanders came from behind to win; Andrew McLean scored with 33 seconds left in overtime for a 2-1 win over the Indy Fuel Saturday at the Fishers Event Center. Iowa has won five straight games, a season best.

The Heartlanders trailed 1-0 in the opening minute of the game, but tied it early in the second on a goal from Connor Federkow. The Heartlanders allowed 15 shots, the fewest ever taken by an opponent vs. Iowa.

Late in the third, and again in overtime, the Heartlanders killed off a double minor for high sticking, then took off with the final three shots of the extra session. McLean tapped in a net-front goal through the legs of Ben Gaudreau (OTL, 20 saves), assisted by Dakota Raabe and Yuki Miura.

On Iowa's first shot of the second period, they tied the game on Federkow's first pro goal. Federkow exited the penalty box, took the puck and ripped it under the blocker. Adam Goodsir and Zeteny Hadobas assisted.

Kyle McClellan made 13 straight saves after the early Indy goal for his third straight win.

