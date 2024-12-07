Zachary Émond Gets the Shutout in Lions' 2-0 Win

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières revenged their Wednesday overtime loss to the (Dallas Stars affiliate) Idaho Steelheads by beating the Idahoans 2-0 on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

The Lions played with more confidence in the first period than the team displayed in Wednesday's encounter but were still unable to put the puck past Steelheads goalkeeper Bryan Thomson. Trois-Rivières netminder Zachary Émond also had a clean sheet in the period.

Both teams had their chances in the second period, but both goalies held firm. The Lions' Émond saved a certain goal when a Steelhead had a wide-open net to shoot at, and then also thwarted Idaho when they enjoyed a 5-on-3 man advantage for 55 seconds.

The Lions were finally able to break the scoreless deadlock in the third period when captain Morgan Adams-Moisan found the back of the Idaho net to give Trois-Rivières a 1-0 lead at 9:26. Alex Beaucage then doubled the Lions' lead with an empty net goal at 18:40. Lions' goaltender Émond recorded the shutout as the St-Cyprien, Quebec native stopped all 35 shots he faced.

The Lions and Steelheads will clash once again Saturday afternoon. The game will be the third and final match up between the two teams this season.

1st star: Zachary Émond, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Morgan Adams-Moisan, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Bryan Thomson, Idaho Steelheads

