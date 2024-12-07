Cyclones Blanked by Nailers 3-0

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 3-0, on Saturday night at Heritage Bank Center. A 17-save shutout from Wheeling netminder Taylor Gauthier highlighted Saturday night's contest between Cincinnati and Wheeling.

At the 10:16 mark of the first period, Wheeling struck first with the Nailers capitalizing on a defensive zone turnover by Cincinnati. A backdoor feed found Mathieu De St. Phalle who beat Vyacheslav Peksa to make it 1-0.

The Nailers would score one more to close out the first period. Jagger Joshua scored on a power move into the crease to make it 2-0 with 91 seconds to go in the period. Jagger's second of the season made it 2-1 in favor of Wheeling.

Cincinnati created chances in the second and shut down the Nailers in the second period. Despite outshooting Wheeling 7-4 in the middle frame, neither team scored in the second period.

Nick Hutchinson and David Drake connected to find Justin Lee who blasted a shot past Peksa to make it 3-0 in the early stages of the third period. The goal marked Lee's first of the season.

Cincinnati's six shots in the final frame would all be denied. The Cyclones went on to lose 3-0 at home on Saturday night.

The Cyclones will head to Virginia to take on the Norfolk Admirals for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Cincinnati and Norfolk will go toe-to-toe on Friday, December 13th at the Norfolk Scope. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

