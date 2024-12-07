Tahoe Scores a Touchdown in Monstrous Showing Against Tulsa

December 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







The Tahoe Knight Monsters dropped a touchdown against the Tulsa Oilers and extended their win streak to three games with a final score of 7-2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Despite the Oilers outshooting the Knight Monsters 38-24, Tahoe found a way to capitalize on their chances and dominate the last two periods.

Tahoe made the opening splash under five minutes in from a two-on-one opportunity netted by Troy Loggins for his sixth of the season. But Tulsa responded with a fury of 10 shots against Tahoe in the final half of the frame, resulting in the game tying goal scored by Sean Olsen late.

In the second period, despite the Oilers outshooting Tahoe 15-10, the Knight Monsters scored two unanswered goals starting with a Troy Loggins deflection goal for his second of the night. Bear Hughes tacked on the second goal of the period on a rebound chance assisted by Nate Kallen and Simon Pinard.

Tahoe netminder Jordan Papirny stopped all 15 shots from Tulsa in the second period, and finished the contest with 36 saves on 38 shots seen.

The third period had a whopping five total goals, with four coming from the Knight Monsters. The first of which was a 100-foot stunner from Artur Cholach, who caught Tulsa goalie Vyacheslav Buteyets napping from the red line. This goal resulted in Buteyets being replaced by Luke Lush, finishing his night with four goals against on 17 shots and a save percentage of .764.

The waves kept crashing for Tulsa as Patrick Newell scored a one-timer past Lush just two minutes later for his second goal in his past three games.

While the Oilers got a goal back from Ruslan Gazizov to make it 5-2, it was too little, too late against Tahoe's ferocious offense. The final two goals of the game came from Brandon Tabakin and Simon Pinard, who now has 11 goals in his past 9 games and is riding a six-game point streak

The Tahoe Knight Monsters will look to capitalize off of this strong performance and extend their win streak to four games this Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in Tulsa. And don't forget, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

#TessTheWaters

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.