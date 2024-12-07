Swamp Rabbits Drop Narrow Game to Gladiators
December 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Cody Sylvester potted the only goal of the game with 6:53 left in the game, and bolstered by Ethan Haider's 33 saves, helped the Atlanta Gladiators blank the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a narrow 1-0 margin on Saturday night. The loss pushes the Swamp Rabbits losing streak to four games.
Both goaltenders traded game breaking saves throughout the first 40 minutes of regulation. Ethan Haider, manning the Gladiators net, stoned six shots, while Dryden McKay denied 13 shots in net for the Swamp Rabbits. The main challenges that came for McKay were in the form of two Gladiators five-on-three power plays of 48 seconds in the second period, and another 1:11 long in the third. In both occasions the Swamp Rabbits and McKay killed off the danger, perpetuating the scoreless duel.
Patrick Moynihan had a chance to get the Swamp Rabbits on the board on a penalty shot, but was stopped by Haider with 7:50 to go in the second period. Tate Singleton also thought he broke through with the first marker of the game by slamming a loose puck in the Atlanta net, but the play was whistled dead despite clear visibility near the net-front. Haider staved off 17 Swamp Rabbits shots, while McKay countered another 12 from Atlanta.
Sylvester finally ignited the goal lamp with 6:53 left in the game, cashing in on a chaotic net-front sequence with a shot that was initially stopped by McKay, but it trickled off his pad and rolled in to give the Gladiators a 1-0 lead (Zach Yoder and Joey Cipollone assisted). Haider continued to shine for Atlanta, holding off another 10 shots including a flurry with the extra-attacker to seal the 1-0 shutout.
Despite a valiant effort, Dryden McKay suffered the defeat, turning aside 31 of 32 shots on net (7-6-1-0).
The Swamp Rabbits conclude their "three-in-three", shifting gears to the road in a finale against the Atlanta Gladiators to finish a home-and-home pair of games. Puck drop for tomorrow afternoon is slated for 3:00 p.m. EST at Gas South Arena.
