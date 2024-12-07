ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

December 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Florida's Colin Theisen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #267, Florida at Jacksonville, on Dec. 6.

Theisen is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a butt-ending infraction at 15:43 of the second period.

Theisen will miss Florida's game vs. Jacksonville tonight (Dec. 7).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.