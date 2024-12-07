Rush Game Notes: December 7, 2024 at South Carolina Stingrays

(NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, aims to even up its three-game series against South Carolina after falling 5-3 last night. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at North Charleston Coliseum.

LAST TIME OUT

While the Rush improved as last night's game went along, a slow start doomed Rapid City in a 5-3 defeat at South Carolina. The Stingrays took a 3-0 lead before six minutes could be played. From that point on, the Rush outscored South Carolina and kept the shots on goal nearly even. Ryan Wagner, Jack Jeffers, and Holden Wale scored for the Rush.

A PAIR OF FIRST GOALS

Jack Jeffers and Holden Wale each scored their first goals as members of the Rush on Friday. Jeffers' breakaway goal in the third period capped off a two-point night, his first with Rapid City. Wale's power play snipe in the final minute of regulation was also his first professional goal. Wale, on an AHL contract with Calgary, is in his rookie year out of the University of Windsor.

UNCHARTED TERRITORY

Friday's game was Rapid City's first-ever game in North Charleston, S.C. This is the Rush's first trip to face the Stingrays and only the second series ever against South Carolina. The two teams met for a three-game series at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in February 2017, with Rapid City winning two out of three.

NEXT MAN UP

In a span of just eight days, three Rush players have been called up by Calgary, including the top defensive pairing of Joni Jurmo and Charles Martin. Additionally, Connor Mylymok remains on the 14-day injured reserve. Players in depth roles have stepped up, and last night was no different: Jack Jeffers recorded his first two-point game with the Rush.

WAGS SHOOTS THE PUCK

Ryan Wagner did not hold back when it came to putting pucks on net last week against Allen. The Rush's captain put up 20 shots on goal in the three games. His season total of 70 shots ranks fifth in the ECHL. Interestingly, Wagner only took one shot last night in South Carolina... but scored on it!

LIVIN' ON EASTERN TIME

While 11 Rush players grew up in the Eastern Time Zone, this weekend is the only opportunity the Rush will have to play on the east coast this season.

