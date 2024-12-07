Game Day - Game #17 Idaho Steelheads vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

December 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and (Dallas Stars affiliate) Idaho Steelheads are set to play the third game of their three-game series Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #10 Isaac Dufort: The newcomer to the team will be playing his second game in less than 24 hours with the Lions. He was starting to get his bearings near the end of Friday night's game and will be looking to record his first professional point Saturday afternoon.

- #32 Morgan Adams-Moisan: Cap'n Morgan scored the game-winner in Friday night's 2-0 win over the Steelheads, and was also a physical presence dishing out several solid hits.

- #18 Xavier Cormier: The Pont-Rouge, Quebec native is often the first on the puck - whether in the offensive or defensive zone - and is also getting several good scoring chances.

Players to watch for the Idaho Steelheads:

- #18 A.J White: The Steelheads' captain had some good scoring opportunities on Friday night but was unable to solve Lions' netminder Zachary Émond. He has 17 points in 19 games this season.

- #8 Justin Ertel: He was Idaho's best forward on Friday night, getting several good scoring chances.

- The penalty kill unit: The Steelheads' eight penalty killers were perfect on Friday, successfully killing-off five Trois-Rivières power-play opportunities.

Following Saturday afternoon's game, the Lions will hit the road to Portland, Maine to face off against the Mariners on Sunday afternoon. It will be Trois-Rivières third game in three days and the team's fourth in five days.

