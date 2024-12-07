Mariners Top Railers, Take Three Points in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - The Maine Mariners completed a three-point weekend in Worcester with a 4-3 victory over the Railers on Saturday night at DCU Center. Four Mariners registered multi-point games while Matthew Philip netted his first professional goal for the game-winner. Maine snapped a four-game skid with the victory.

The Mariners jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead, with defenseman Justin Bean facilitating the offense. At 7:37, Bean's shot from the right point hit Jacob Hudson's skate and Owen Pederson ripped the loose puck under the cross bar to open the scoring. Bean would then get a goal of his own at 9:23, activating off the faceoff and beating Michael Bullion's glove with a shot from the top of the right circle. The Railers got in the board with 18 seconds left in the period on a breakaway by Griffin Loughran, making it a 2-1 score after 20 minutes.

Maine tacked on two goals in the middle frame to add to their lead. Jimmy Lambert showed off impressive hands when he tucked in a backhand from below the goal line at 6:39 of the second to make it 3-1 Mariners. Later in the period, Jacob Hudson flipped a puck through the neutral zone leading to a breakaway for Matthew Philip, who buried his first professional at 17:54, stretching the lead to 4-1.

Worcester got a step closer on an Anthony Repaci shorthanded goal at 11:07 of the third period. Railers forward Anthony Callin then scored with the goaltender pulled to make it a one-goal game with 1:31 to play, but the Mariners were able to close out the 4-3 victory.

Ryan Bischel earned his fifth win of the season, stopping 24 Railers shots. Michael Bullion turned aside 33 in the losing effort.

The Mariners (7-10-2) return to home ice on Sunday afternoon for the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings, against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 3 PM. Donations will benefit Marine Toys for Tots. The team will wear "Ugly Christmas Sweater" specialty jerseys, to be auctioned on DASH and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Mariners winter beanie presented by Martin's Point Health Care. There's also a Postgame Open Skate with Santa Claus, presented by CoverME.gov. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

