Lambdin and Johnson Shine as Blades Melt Icemen

December 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades on Teddy Bear Toss night

ESTERO, Fla. - Logan Lambdin scored two goals, added an assist, set off a teddy bear false alarm and led the Florida Everblades to a 4-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen in front of a season-high sellout crowd of 7,553 Saturday night on Teddy Bear Toss night at Hertz Arena.

While Lambdin provided the bulk of offensive firepower, Cam Johnson continued to shine in goal for the Blades. The ECHL's winningest netminder this season picked up his ninth straight victory, stopping 21 of 22 shots to improve to 12-1 in 13 starts in 2024-25.

The party got off to a slow start as visiting Jacksonville struck midway through the first period to claim an early 1-0 lead. Chris Grando converted on the first power-play opportunity of the game by either team at the 10:54 mark.

Less than four minutes later, Lambdin connected for the Everblades and set off the teddy bear deluge. Unfortunately, the apparent equalizer was waved off by the game officials due to goaltender interference, the teddy bears were cleared from the ice, and Jacksonville maintained its 1-0 lead.

Eventually, Lambdin made sure that the visitors' lead evaporated for good, as he banged home the puck from the doorstep with 13.6 seconds left in the opening frame to knot the score at 1-1. Jordan Sambrook and Colton Hargrove picked up the helpers on Lamdbin's eighth goal of the season.

At 8:12 of the second, Lambdin struck again - this time on the power play - to give the Blades a 2-1 lead, with Anton Malmström picking up the assist. Lambdin's goal was his ninth of the season.

Malmström and Lambdin hooked up again for an insurance goal at 9:01 of the third period, as the Everblades pulled ahead 3-1 with the team's second power play goal of the contest. Malmström's second two-point night of the season came on his third goal of 2024-25, while Lambdin finished off his third three-point performance this year.

Oliver Chau closed out the scoring with an empty-net breakaway goal with 2:22 to play in the contest. Chau leads the Everblades with 10 goals this season.

The Everblades outshot the Icemen 29-21, winning the shooting battle in each of the three periods.

The Everblades will be back in action at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, December 11 as the Orlando Solar Bears visit The Swamp for a 7:30 p.m. contest which will be the first of five meetings between the clubs this month. Another Wednesday home contest means that fans can take advantage of the always popular Hump Day Deal and purchase $3.00 Bud Lights, Labatt Blues and Hot Dogs while watching the Blades' pursuit of a fourth straight Kelly Cup championship and fifth overall. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

Saturday night's victory gave the Everblades five straight home wins and kept the good guys perfect in Saturday night contests. Florida is 8-0 this season on Saturday, including a 5-0 mark at Hertz Arena,

In his 200th professional game, Logan Lambdin found the net twice in the first period, only to get credit for one goal despite setting off a teddy bear false alarm. The goal snapped Lambdin's three-game string without a point, his longest of the young season. Despite having one marker waved off, Lambdin would add a goal in the middle frame to end up with a two-goal night. He also picked up an assist to seal his team-high third three-point performance this season.

Cam Johnson has won nine straight games, improved to 12-1, and is now a spotless 5-0 on Hertz Arena ice this season.

Anton Malmström had a goal and an assist for his second two-point game of the year. It marked the second time in his last four games that Malmström registered one of each.

Jordan Sambrook picked up a helper for the second time in three games, while Colton Hargrove added an assist to give him points in four of the last five contests (3G, 2A).

The season-high crowd of 7,553 was the fourth sellout crowd of the year at Hertz Arena and came in just the eighth opening of the 2024-25 campaign at The Swamp.

