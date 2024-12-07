David Fessenden Shines in 3-2 OT Thunder Win

December 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - David Fessenden stopped 40 shots in his professional debut to help the Adirondack Thunder to a 3-2 overtime win over the Reading Royals on Saturday night from Santander Arena.

To start his professional career, goaltender David Fessenden denied two breakaway chances in his first three shots he faced to keep the game scoreless.

Adirondack opened the scoring with 2:51 left in the first period as Stephen Calisti scored his first professional goal to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Assists on Calisti's goal were credited to Kevin O'Neil and Alex Young and the Thunder took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

The Royals finally got on the board at 13:17 of the second period as a shot from the right point was deflected by Mason Primeau into the net to even the score at one. The goal was Primeau's second of the year with helpers from Emile Chouinard Logan Britt and the game was tied 1-1 to start the third.

Jake Smith gave the Royals a 2-1 lead on the power play at 4:39 of the third period as he blasted a one timer from the left circle over the shoulder of David Fessenden for his fourth of the year with assists from Sam Sedley and Matt Brown.

The Thunder came back to tie the game after killing off a penalty later in the third. Patrick Polino came out of the box and joined Kevin O'Neil on an odd-man rush as O'Neil snapped a shot by the blocker of Keith Petruzzelli from the right circle. The goal was O'Neil's fifth of the year, unassisted, to even the game 2-2 and eventually force overtime.

In overtime, Ryan Conroy scored with just seven seconds remaining to give the Thunder a 3-2 win. The goal was his fourth of the season from Patrick Polino and Ryan Smith. David Fessenden stopped 40 of 42 shots to get a win in his professional debut.

The Thunder return home next Friday and Saturday against the Maine Mariners! Saturday is Joe Yanklowitz Teddy Bear Toss Night. Bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice for charity when the Thunder score their first goal. Also, it's First Responder Night and a Thunder firefighter helmet giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

