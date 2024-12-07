Icemen Earn 4-2 Victory over Everblades in Teddy Bear Toss Game

Final Score: [Jacksonville Icemen] [4] - [1] [Florida Everblades]

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 @ 7:00 P.M. EST

Where: [VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena] - [Jacksonville, Florida]

1st Period: They say hockey is one of the most physical sports in existence, this was proven true in the first period. Right from the get-go both the Icemen and Everblades exchanged blows. It was Florida who came out looking for smash-mouth hockey and it was Jacksonville who was happy to oblige. Probably the best defense on the season was played by the Icemen in this first period. Jacksonville dominated time of possession and perfected keeping the puck in the shooting position. After what seemed like forever, the Icemen were able to strike first.

Brendan Harris slapped the puck at Everblade Goalie Will Cranely, which was deflected up and over Cranely. What looked like a great save was quickly turned into a goal after the deflected puck rolled back behind Cranely off the deflection. This goal ignisted the Teddy Bear Toss Celebration, which saw 15,302 Teddy Bears Fall onto the ice for chairty. On the other hand, it looked like the Everblades would leave the first without a goal of their own. However, after an intercepted pass, Colton Hargrove would score for Florida with just seconds left in the period.

Period Scoring Summary:

End of 1st Period Score: [Jacksonville Icemen] [1] - [1] [Florida Everblades]

JAX: [Brendan Harris] (Assist : [Davis Koch]) - [15:53]

FL: [Colton Hargrove] (Assist : [Colin Theisen, Alex Kile]) - [19:58]

2nd Period: Florida came out against the Icemen wanting a fight and that's exactly what they got as the second period of play got underway. Despite giving up a late first-period goal, Jacksonville continued to showcase supreme defense. Florida had little to no opportunity to score, and even when they did, Justin Close made sure to close the door on the Everblades. The Icemen were firing on all cylinders as their offense finally caught up with the defense. Jonathan Hampton would score his first goal as an Icemen and as a pro after he slapped in a wicked pass from Ty Cheveldayoff.

The buzzing offense would continue throughout the period as Chris Grando got in on the action. Garrett Van Wyhe would set him up nicely, allowing Grando to bang in another goal off the top crossbar. Even on a Penalty Kill, The Icemen would intercept an Everblade pass, leading to a short-hand goal from Christopher Brown. Davis Koch would also exit the game early for the Icemen after taking a nasty high stick directly to the face courtesy of Everblade Colin Theisen.

Period Scoring Summary:

End of Period Score: [Jacksonville Icemen] [4] - [1] [Florida Everblades]

JAX: [Jonathan Hampton] (Assist: [Ty Cheveldayoff]) - [3:38]

JAX: [Chris Grando] (Assist: [Garrett Van Wyhe, Zach Jordan]) - [11:46]

JAX: [Christopher Brown] (Assist: [Garrett Van Wyhe]) - [15:06]

FL: Did Not Score

3rd Period: The battle between two rivals continued in the third and final period of play. For the most part, Jacksonville continued to excel defensively. They would not score any more goals on the night, but they would however give up one more goal to the Everblades. Colton Hargrove was able to score after the Icemen found themselves with two men in the box. However, that would be the last points of the night as the Icemen would bounce the Everblades after a very tough and physical divisional matchup.

Period Scoring Summary:

End of Period Score: [Jacksonville Icemen] [4] - [2] [Florida Everblades]

JAX: Did Not Score

FL: [Colton Hargrove] (Assist: [Colin Theisen, Alex Kile]) - [5:38]

Next Game:

The Jacksonville Icemen will hit the road and head to Hertz Arena. They will face the Florida Everblades for the last game of a three-game series against the Everblades. The Icemen will look to carry the same physicality and speed they had tonight to leave Hertz Arena with a win on Saturday night.

