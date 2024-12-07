K-Wings Respond, Down Komets on Road
December 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (7-11-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, scored two in the second and never looked back to earn the victory over the Fort Wayne Komets (11-7-1-0) Saturday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 3-2.
Collin Saccoman (3) opened the scoring with his first professional power-play goal at the 4:05 mark of the first. Max Humitz (4) sent the puck to Jon Martin (2) whose blistering shot rebounded straight to Saccoman's one-timer into the twine.
Fort Wayne answered with a power play tally of its own at the 7:05 mark.
Kalamazoo regained the lead with a goal by Ayden MacDonald (5) 7:26 into the middle frame. On the play, Zach Berzolla (3) found MacDonald streaming into the zone down the left side, and he fired a wrister over the right shoulder of the Komets' keeper for the goal. Jay Keranen (2) earned the secondary assist on the go-ahead goal.
Ted Nichol (2) gave the K-Wings the 3-1 advantage with the game-winning goal at the 11:29 mark. On the play, Philip Beaulieu (2) fed Travis Broughman (3) who brought the puck net-front on the rush with a Fort Wayne defender that crashed into the netminder, allowing Broughman to find Nichol trailing to blast it into the open net.
The Komets pulled back within one with a 4-on-4 goal at the 16:59 mark of the second.
Hunter Vorva (1-0-0-0) was outstanding in his first start back with Kalamazoo, making 31 saves in the victory.
Kalamazoo will next face the Indy Fuel (8-7-1-1) for its first game at the new Fishers Event Center at 7:00 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 14.
The K-Wings' next home game will be on Sunday, Dec. 15 versus Indy at 3:00 p.m. for The Lion, the Wings and the Wardrobe game at Wings Event Center.
