Oilers Downed by Surging Knight Monsters

December 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TUSLA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 7-2 to the Tahoe Knight Monsters in the first ever meeting between the two squads at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

Troy Loggins hopped on an Oilers' turnover 4:32 into the action, snapping a short-side snapshot beyond Vyacheslav Buteyets' reach to set the Knight Monsters up 1-0. Sean Olson ripped a rebound past Jordan Papirny with 3:24 remaining in the period to knot the game up 1-1.

Loggins popped home his second of the game 2:27 into the middle frame, batting the puck out of the year, securing a one-goal lead for the Knight Monsters. Bear Hughes extended the lead 3-1 before the end of the second period.

Artur Cholach scored his third of the season 3:04 into the final frame, putting Tahoe up 4-1. Patrick Newell extended the Knight Monsters lead to 5-1 2:05 later. Ruslan Gazizov pulled the Oilers within three 4:03 later, scoring his sixth of the season with a five-hole slip. Olson picked up his second point with the primary assist, and Mike McKee earned an assist in his 429th game as an Oiler - passing Dougie Lawrence for second-most appearances in franchise history. Brandon Tabakin sent a slapshot into the back of the net at the 11:15 mark of the frame ahead of Simon Pinard's 7-2 score-closing tally 2:58 later.

Tulsa aims to bounce back in game two of the weekend series tomorrow, Dec. 8 at 3:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

