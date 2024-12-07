Bison Collect Point in Shootout Affair

December 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Toledo, Ohio - Connor Lockhart scored in the final minute of the third period to help the Bloomington Bison collect one point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Toledo Walleye on Saturday night at Huntington Center.

Neither team scored in the opening frame with Toledo outshooting the Bison 13-9.

The Bison opened the scoring 6:04 into the second period with a power play goal from Josh Boyer. His first of the season was scored on a rebound from Blake McLaughlin. Lockhart collected the secondary assist. 39 second later, Toledo tied the game with a goal from Griffin Ness. His tenth of the season was helped by Darian Pilon and Grant Gabriele. Later in the period, Dalton Messina scored to give the Walleye the first lead of the night. His second of the year was scored at 11:11 from Casey Dornbach and Ness. The goal carried the Walleye with a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

Lockhart evened the game 5:05 into the third stanza with a wrist shot at the hash marks. His fourth of the season was assisted by Jared Westcott. Nearly three minutes later, McLaughlin was whistled for holding, sending out one of the league's best power play units. Toledo converted on the man advantage with a goal from Tyler Spezia. His twelfth of the season came from Brandon Hawkins and Trenton Bliss at 8:24. With the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker, the Bison converted to tie the game with :57 remaining. Lockhart scored on a redirect to force overtime. His fifth of the year was assisted by Eddie Matsushima and Carter Berger. Bloomington outshot Toledo 11-5 in the last period of regulation.

The overtime saw great thrills and scoring chances but no goals that moved the game to a shootout. Mitchell Lewandowski sealed the Toledo victory in the third round of the shootout with a goal beating Hugo Ollas.

Ollas made 32 saves on 35 shots suffering the loss. Jan Bednar stopped 34 shots, and two in the shootout, to collect the win. The Bison outshot the Walleye 37-36 and went 1-for-2 on the powerplay while allowing a goal on the only penalty kill.

The Bison return home for 'It's an Elf Christmas' on Friday, December 13 at Grossinger Motors Arena. The team will wear elf specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Bloomington Youth Hockey. The game features elf themed promotions, an elf photo booth on the concourse, and Santa on the concourse to take photos and take wish lists.

The Holiday Hat Trick is available now for $69. The pack features a ticket to the Teddy Bear Toss, Batman Night and Star Wars Night in January. Also included is a Violent Gentleman Winter Beanie Hat. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.