Rush Drop Saturday Night Game in South Carolina, 3-1

December 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Dustin Manz in action

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Dustin Manz in action(Rapid City Rush)

(NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.)- The Rapid City Rush scored in the opening minute, but fell 3-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays at North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday.

Defenseman Zack Hoffman sniped a high shot after carrying down the right wing just 26 seconds into the game to give the Rush its quickest goal of the season. It was only the fourth first goal the team has scored. Rapid City followed up the strike with sound defense throughout the first period, keeping the Stingrays scoreless.

In the second period, however, South Carolina broke through and made the difference in the game. Three Stingrays goals proved to be unanswered in a 3-1 decision for the home team.

The Rush had numerous high-danger chances and setups during their comeback effort, but could not capitalize against goaltender Mitchell Gibson, who made 23 consecutive saves following Hoffman's goal.

Matt Radomsky stopped 25 out of 28 shots and took the loss.

Next game: Saturday, December 8 at South Carolina. 1:05 p.m. MST puck drop from North Charleston Coliseum.

The Rapid City Rush welcomes in the Wichita Thunder for a three-game series on December 12, 13, and 14! Saturday, December 14th is Teddy Bear Toss and Peanuts Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.