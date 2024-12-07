Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Battle with Heartlanders

December 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS- The Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders for the second night in a row and in a low scoring battle, Indy forced overtime but ultimately fell 2-1 to Iowa.

1ST PERIOD

Lucas Brenton put the Fuel on a penalty kill just 29 seconds into the game, however less than thirty seconds later, Darby Llewellyn scored Indy's first shorthanded goal of the season after redirecting a rebound into the net. Jordan Martin claimed an assist on that goal.

At 7:36, Bogdan Hodass was sent to the box for cross checking, however Iowa killed off the penalty.

Indy's Adam McCormick was sent to the box next, for tripping at 9:13. The Fuel killed off that penalty too.

At 16:04, Yuki Miura took a tripping penalty but it was killed off by the Heartlanders.

Identical to last night, after one period Iowa outshot Indy 6-5.

2ND PERIOD

Iowa's Connor Federkow took a delay of game penalty at 2:42. The Heartlanders killed it off, and just twelve seconds out of the box, it was Federkow who scored to tie the game 1-1.

Things stayed pretty even for most of the remainder of the second period until 18:04 when multiple fights broke out resulting in a roughing minor penalty for Indy's Kevin Lombardi and a double minor for roughing on Iowa's Dakota Raabe.

Things stayed chippy through the end of the second period when both teams remained on the ice after time expired. Both teams only recorded three shots each in the second frame.

3RD PERIOD

Both teams came out swinging in the third period, keeping the momentum of the second going. Indy's Colin Bilek took a roughing penalty just 49 seconds into the third but the Fuel killed it off.

At 9:29, Indy's Matus Spodniak and Iowa's Brandon Yeamans took offsetting roughing double minors. Yeamans was given an additional ten minute misconduct.

With 43.3 seconds remaining in regulation, Jack O'Brien took a high sticking penalty. The Fuel had about thirty seconds of a power play before Bilek was called for slashing with 14.8 seconds to go.

Time expired soon after and for the first time in Fishers Event Center, the Fuel took it to overtime.

OVERTIME

The 3-on-3 overtime period started with both players still in the penalty box but neither team scored so it briefly turned into a 4-on-4 overtime period.

With under a minute to go, it was Iowa who prevailed. Andrew McLean scored with just 33 seconds left in the overtime period.

