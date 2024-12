ECHL Transactions - December 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 7, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Matt Ustaski, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Worcester:

William Provost, F (from Trois-Rivières)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

add Michael Marchesan, F activated from reserve

delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Jackson Stewart, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan Siedem, D recalled by Hartford

Cincinnati:

add Vyacheslav Peksa, G activated from reserve

add Landon Cato, D activated from reserve

delete Josh Burnside, D placed on reserve

delete Pavel Cajan, G placed on reserve

Florida:

add Cam Johnson, G activated from reserve

add Isaac Nurse, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Alex Kile, F placed on reserve

delete David Tendeck, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Harrison Rees, D activated from reserve

add Chase Bertholet, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Michael Gildon, F activated from reserve

delete Odeen Tufto, F placed on reserve

delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled by Bakersfield

delete Ethan Keppen, F loaned to Chicago Wolves

Indy:

add Jordan Martin, F activated from reserve

add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

delete Nathan Burke, F placed on reserve

delete Brett Bulmer, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Zeteny Hadobas, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

add Cooper Jones, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve

delete Peter Tischke, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Ryan Naumovski, F activated from reserve

delete Josh Bloom, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Christian Berger, D returned from loan by Hartford

add Matthew Philip, F activated from reserve

delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add C.J. McGee, D activated from reserve

Rapid City:

add Christian Propp, G activated from reserve

add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

delete Connor Murphy, G placed on reserve

delete Maurizio Colella, F placed on player bereavement leave

South Carolina:

add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve

add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve

add Jordan Klimek, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Seth Eisele, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Weiss, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Reilly Webb, D placed on reserve

delete Jeremy Davidson, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

delete Chris Dodero, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Anthony Firriolo, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Anthony Firriolo, D traded to Atlanta

Trois-Rivières:

add Mathieu Boislard, D activated from reserve

delete Anthony Beauchamp, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Luke Lush, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Adam Scheel, G activated from reserve

add Tyson Upper, F activated from reserve

delete Vincent Duplessis, G placed on reserve

delete Adam Berg, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add David Jankowski, F activated from reserve

add Nick Hutchison, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jaxon Castor, G loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 12/4

delete Philip Waugh, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Matt Quercia, F placed on reserve

