Late Push by Tucson Overtakes Early Stars Advantage

January 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





TUCSON, Arizona - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, held the lead three times during the first and second periods tonight at Tucson Arena, but four unanswered goals from the Tucson Roadrunners sealed a 6-3 final score.

After surrendering the first goal of the game for the last three contests, Texas wasted no time to find the score sheet. Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther jumped up in the play and found an opening on the right side of the ice. Colin Markison found him with a cross ice pass and Bayreuther hammered the shot off of Roadrunners goaltender Hunter Miska before tapping the rebound into the net. Bayreuther's fourth goal of the season opened the scoring a little more than three minutes into the contest.

The lead held through the first period but Tucson's night was just beginning. The Stars lead was matched by Kyle Capobianco with his first of two goals 2:53 into the second period. The Stars powered back to regain the advantage 8:22 into the middle period. Nicholas Caamano forced a turnover at the offensive line and pushed a pass across to Denis Gurianov on the right hash-mark. The winger rifled a shot past Miska to give Texas a 2-1 lead.

Three minutes later Michael Bunting put a shot under the cross bar from the goal line to tie the game again. The Stars responded less than three minutes later with a power play goal. Michael Mersch deflected a shot at the top of the crease to give the Stars the advantage back. Ben Gleason and Gurianov notched assists on the goal as Texas ended the game 1-for-3 on the power play.

Roadrunners forward Lane Pederson tied the game for the third time on a rebound goal with three and a half minutes left in the period. Bunting carried the puck to the net and touched it off the pads of Landon Bow before Pederson cleaned up the rebound.

In the third period, the Roadrunners turned the page on the Stars, and collected three goals, including an empty net tally. Hunter Fasching, Capobianco, and David Ullstrom each recorded goals to take the win. The Stars and Roadrunners will face off again on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. MST (8:00 p.m. CST) as Texas concludes their five-game road trip.

3 Stars presented by Dahill Office Technology Corporation

1. Hudson Fasching (TUC)

2. Michael Bunting (TUC)

3. Kyle Capobianco (TUC)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, battle the Roadrunners again on Wednesday, Jan. 23 to conclude their five-game road trip.

