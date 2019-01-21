Manitoba's Eric Comrie Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Manitoba Moose goaltender Eric Comrie has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 20, 2019.

Comrie was a perfect 4-0-0 in four starts last week, allowing just seven goals on 138 shots faced in 244 minutes of work (1.72, .949).

Comrie began his week last Monday with a 34-save effort to backstop the Moose to a 3-2 overtime victory over Milwaukee. On Wednesday night, Comrie stopped 31 shots - including 15 in the third period - in a 4-2 Manitoba win over the Admirals. On Saturday, he made 19 of his 37 saves in the final period of a 4-1 win over San Antonio. And on Sunday, Comrie faced 31 shots - his 10th consecutive start with at least 30 shots against - and turned aside 29 as the Moose defeated the Rampage, 4-2. Comrie's performances for the week included 62 saves on 64 shots in the third period and overtime (.969).

Comrie is now 5-0-1 in his last six starts and has a record of 15-11-2 in 28 appearances overall for Manitoba this season. He ranks first in the league in saves (870), second in minutes played (1,654), tied for fourth in wins (15), fourth in save percentage (.923) and 12th in goals-against average (2.65). The 23-year-old native of Edmonton, Alta., is in his fourth pro campaign and has made 164 AHL appearances with Manitoba and St. John's, with a record of 67-78-18, a 2.89 GAA, a .911 save percentage and eight shutouts. Comrie was a second-round choice (59th overall) by Winnipeg in the 2013 NHL Draft and has played four games for the Jets in his career to date.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Comrie will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Moose home game.

