Bears Mourn Loss of Hall of Famer George 'Red' Sullivan

January 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears mourn the loss of 2018 Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame inductee George 'Red' Sullivan. He died this past weekend at the age of 89.

Sullivan played for the Bears from 1949-54 and averaged a remarkable 1.3 points per game in 226 career games (78 goals, 215 assists, 293 points). A native of Peterborough, Ontario, Sullivan produced 89 assists in 1953-54. That still stands as the AHL single-season record.

The 5-11, 160-pound centerman won the 1953-54 John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the league's leading scorer (119 points), the Les Cunningham Award as AHL MVP, and was named to the AHL First All-Star Team. His 119 points remains the second-best, single-season total in AHL history. In 1985-86, Sullivan, who played in five AHL All-Star Games, was selected by AHL fans to the league's All-Time All-Star Team with fellow Bears Hall of Fame members Frank Mathers and Mike Nykoluk.

Sullivan played 556 career NHL games for the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers. He served as head coach of the Rangers (1962-65) and was head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins (1967-69) during their first two seasons. In 1974-75, he coached the Washington Capitals for 19 games during their expansion season.

