Phantoms Add Two Players to the Roster

January 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today they have added two players to the roster. Defenseman Frank Hora has been recalled from the Reading Royals of the ECHL, and forward Josh MacDonald has been signed to an AHL Pro Try-Out.

Hora, 22, has played 38 games for the Reading Royals and has notched seven points this season. He has played 100 games over the last two years for the Royals and totaled 21 points (1g, 20a) and a +28 rating. He led Reading with a +23 rating last season.

A native of Amherst, New York, Hora signed a one-year, AHL contract with Lehigh Valley on July 20, 2018. The 6-foot-1 defenseman played in eight games for the Phantoms last season with a +3 rating. He also played three games for the Cleveland Monsters on a PTO during the 2016-17 season.

Prior to turning pro, Hora played four seasons in the OHL for the Kitchener Rangers where he tallied 91 points (11g, 80a) and 235 penalty minutes in 241 career games. He was teammates with Phantoms' forwards Connor Bunnaman and Justin Bailey in Kitchener.

MacDonald, 24, has played 39 games this season for the Reading Royals and leads the Royals in goals with 18, and ranks second in points with 31. He sits ninth in the ECHL in goals scored.

A native of London, Ontario, MacDonald has played 184 games in the ECHL over the last 4 seasons, racking up 133 points on 66 goals and 67 assists for the Utah Grizzlies, Rapid City Rush, Quad City Mallards, and Reading Royals.

The 5-foot-10 left wing will join Lehigh Valley for the first time and is expected to make his AHL debut today.

The Phantoms will play an afternoon game in Wilkes-Barre today at 1:05pm against the Penguins before returning to PPL Center Wednesday night to take on the Hershey Bears.

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

