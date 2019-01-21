Forward Matt Luff Assigned to Ontario

January 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have assigned forward Matt Luff to Ontario.

The 21-year-old Luff (born May 5, 1997) is a 6-2, 196-pound native of Oakville, Ontario who has appeared in 30 games this season with the Kings, posting 10 points (7-3-10) and nine penalty minutes in his first NHL season. Luff has also played in nine games earlier this season with Ontario, recording 12 points (6-6-12), a plus-6 rating and eight penalty minutes.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.