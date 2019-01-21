Crunch Hang on for 2-1 Win over Devils

January 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





SYRACUSE - Despite a big push in the third period by the Binghamton Devils, the Syracuse Crunch held on for a 2-1 victory inside the War Memorial on Monday afternoon.

Syracuse scored early and late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Alex Barre-Boulet got the scoring going just 1:24 into the game for the one-goal lead. Andy Andreoff found Barre-Boulet with a pass in the hash marks from the right wall and his one timer beat goaltender Cory Schneider. The goal was Barre-Boulet's 20th of the year with assists from Andreoff and Alezander Volkov.

With just 16 seconds remaining in the first frame, Cameron Gaunce was left all alone in front of Schneider and gave the Crunch a 2-0 lead. Cory Conachar moved the puck to the top of the crease and Gaunce put home his seventh of the year with helpers from Conachar and Cal Foote. Syracuse took a 2-0 lead into the second period, along with a 9-2 shot advantage.

Binghamton scored on the power play in the second period to decrease the deficit to one. Michael Kapla fed Quenneville with a pass and the forward ripped a one timer over the left shoulder of goaltender Martin Ouellette at 9:49. The goal was Auenneville's 10th of the year with assists from Kapla and Eric Tangradi. Binghamton trailed 2-1 after two periods and were outshot, 20-6.

The Devils ran out of time in the third period and the Crunch held on for the 2-1 victory. Schneider stopped 21 of 23 shots in his rehab start.

The Devils return home Friday against Hartford and Saturday against Wilkes/Barre Scranton at 7:05 p.m. Friday is Classic Videogame Night and a Friday 4-Pack! Saturday is PA Appreciation Night where all Pennsylvania residents get a discount ticket. Also, Saturday 2-Pack Night! Call or text "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.