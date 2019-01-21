San Diego Tops Reign, 4-1
January 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign ended a 3-in-4 set with a 4-1 defeat against the San Diego Gulls on Monday afternoon at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario. Forward Matt Moulson scored the Reign's lone goal while goaltender Cal Petersen stopped 42 of the 46 shots he faced in defeat.
Date: January 21, 2019
Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Attendance: 8,614
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD121BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD121Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD121PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (12-19-4-2)
SD Record: (21-12-2-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 0 0 -- 1
SD 1 1 2 -- 4
Shots PP
ONT 21 0/2
SD 46 1/5
Three Stars:
1) SD - Adam Cracknell
2) SD - Chase De Leo
3) ONT - Cal Petersen
GWG: Adam Cracknell (10)
W: Jeff Glass (5-4-2)
L: Cal Petersen (4-8-3)
Next Game: Friday, January 25 vs. Colorado, 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
