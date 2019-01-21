San Diego Tops Reign, 4-1

The Ontario Reign ended a 3-in-4 set with a 4-1 defeat against the San Diego Gulls on Monday afternoon at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario. Forward Matt Moulson scored the Reign's lone goal while goaltender Cal Petersen stopped 42 of the 46 shots he faced in defeat.

Date: January 21, 2019

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 8,614

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD121BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD121Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD121PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (12-19-4-2)

SD Record: (21-12-2-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 0 0 -- 1

SD 1 1 2 -- 4

Shots PP

ONT 21 0/2

SD 46 1/5

Three Stars:

1) SD - Adam Cracknell

2) SD - Chase De Leo

3) ONT - Cal Petersen

GWG: Adam Cracknell (10)

W: Jeff Glass (5-4-2)

L: Cal Petersen (4-8-3)

Next Game: Friday, January 25 vs. Colorado, 7:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

