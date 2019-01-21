Anaheim Ducks Assign Carrick and Kloos to Gulls

January 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned centers Sam Carrick and Justin Kloos to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Carrick, 26 (2/4/92), appeared in four games for the Ducks this season, going scoreless with two penalty minutes (PIM). Selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick has collected 1-12 points with 15 PIM in 23 career NHL games with the Ducks and Maple Leafs. Carrick has earned 20-1737 points with a +8 rating in 32 games with San Diego this season. The 6-0, 204-pound forward returns to the Gulls leading the team in goals, co-leading in points and ranking tied for third in plus/minus.

Kloos, 25 (11/30/93), acquired from Minnesota on Jan. 16, made his Anaheim debut in a 3-2 victory on Jan. 19 in New Jersey. Kloos has recorded 12-1830 points in 34 AHL games this season, all with Iowa (AHL). At the time of the trade, Kloos led Iowa in scoring and co-led the team in goals. The 5-9, 175-pound center has appeared in 119 career AHL games, recording 32-4981 points with 72 PIM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.